USA Fund Indexes went up again

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December,16 at USA Fund markets Dow Jones Industrial Average index went down by 0,65% and amounted to 17 068,87 points, S&P 500 by 0,85% and made 1 972,24 and Nasdaq by 1,24% and made 4 547,83.

Report informs, on December, 16, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index rose by 2,41% to 6 331,83 points, the German DAX by 2,46% to 9 563,89 points and French CAC-40 by 2,19% and 4 093,20 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX fell by 0,1% and amounted to 1 197,60 dollars, exchange rate of euro against dollar in markets amounted to 1,2537 dollars (+0,9%).