US President: Dollar is going to get stronger

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The dollar is going to get stronger and stronger and ultimately I want to see a strong dollar. Our country is becoming so economically strong again and strong in other ways, too".

Report informs referring to TASS, US President Donald Trump said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump said in an interview with CNBC that “It should be what it is, it should also be based on the strength of the country - we are doing so well”.

The President also noted that comments made by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had been misinterpreted.

Notably, Mnuchin said on January 24 that he welcomed a weaker U.S. dollar, adding that it would benefit the country's trade.

After Trump's statement USD/EUR rate dropped to 1.24 from 1.25.