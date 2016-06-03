US fund indexes increased

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 2, on US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,27% and made 17 838,56. S&P 500 index increased by 0,28% and amounted to 2 105,26 and Nasdaq up by 0,39% and constituted to 4 971,36 points.

Report informs, on European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,10% to 6 185,61 points, the German DAX up by 0,03% to 10 208,00 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 0,21% to 4 466,00 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX increased by 0,16% and made 1 214,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,1153 USD (-0,47%).