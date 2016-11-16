US-dollar reached 3.30 lira in Turkey

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Exchange rate of US-dollar in Turkey exceeded 3.30 liras today.

Report informs the exchange rate currently at 3.3120 TRY/USD.

The reason is strengthening of the dollar against currencies of developing countries including the Chinese yuan.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on November 15, only very important negative news can prevent an increase in the interest rate. As a result, the dollar has continued to strengthen.

Analytical Group of Report believes, USD exchange rate in Turkey can reach 3,40-3,45 TRY/USD by year-end and even 4.30 TRY/USD in March 2017.

The reason for this will be the fact of directing free capital of the world to the dollar bonds on the background increase in the discount rate.