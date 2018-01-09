US-dollar rate starts to strengthen

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The US Dollar rate has started to strengthen in the global currency market against most other currencies, except for Japan.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, the reason is Bank of Japan (BoJ) has tightened its monetary policy today by decreasing purchase of bonds by 20 bln yen ($ 177.3 million).

After BoJ's decision, rates began to increase first in Japan, then in Europe. At the same time, there was an increase in interest rates on US government bonds. 10-year benchmark interest rates in the US exceeded the level of 2.50% for the first time over the last 10 months.

Senior rates strategist at ING, Martin van Vliet said: “It is interesting to see what happens after opening a US market and starting operations with derivative financial instruments. If the 10-year bond interest rates exceed 2.50% aggressively, then we can see the move to 2.60%”.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency says, if 10-year US bonds continues to grow the strengthening of the US-dollar will keep its relevance for a while.