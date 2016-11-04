US-dollar hits a new record high in Turkey

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Lira weakened to an all-time low on November 4.

Report informs, the lira traded at 3.14 to the U.S. dollar at noon, compared with 3.1 late on November 3.



Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ, the co-leaders of the HDP, were detained along with 11 lawmakers of the party early on November 4. HDP deputy Ziya Pir was later on released on condition of judicial control.

Analytical Group of Report believes the exchange rate of the dollar by the end of the can reach 3.30 TRY/USD, 3.80 TRY/USD and even 4.30 TRY/USD in 2018. "BİST-100" index expected to decrease by 20% and fall to 60 000 points.

Depreciation of Turkish lira today will have a negative impact on currencies of other countries. The ruble and Russian stock markets have not been changed due to the holiday in Russia. On Monday, November 7, the negative trend in financial markets of Russia expected to prevail.

Depreciation of national currencies of main partners of Azerbaijan in turn, will have an impact on manat: "In the near future we may be witnessing the acceleration of depreciation rate of the manat. Devaluation process in developing countries can be even worse if Donald Trump will be elected".