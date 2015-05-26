US dollar goes up rapidly

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan national currency after the devaluation of May 18 reached a peak, and again began to weaken against the US dollar. Today, the official exchange rate reached 1,0495 AZN / USD.

According to analyst group of Report News Agency, the cause of fall in the value of the manat is strengthening of the dollar on the world market. Since May 15, the dollar weakened against the single European currency to the level of 1,1470 USD/EUR, then began to strengthen again, and now the euro on the world market fell to 1,09 USD/EUR.

The main reasons for the strengthening of the dollar in international currency markets related to the preservation of the positive trends of macroeconomic indicators of the USA and the European Union, a number of problems: "Declining unemployment and rising inflation seen as the first signals the beginning of raising the rate of economic growth in this country. As a result, investors are waiting Federal Reserve raising interest rates in September, began to buy dollars."

The problem of the EU's ties with Greece still has not found its decision. Greece refused to fulfill its obligation to pay the International Monetary Fund in the first days of June. As a result, the euro began to fall and the rapid strengthening of the dollar.

Analysts says, if the problem is not solved Greece, the process of the fall of the euro and the dollar will continue to strengthen. This can lead to parity dollar / euro in the next 2-3 months.