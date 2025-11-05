Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Finance
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 10:55
    The US dollar weakened against other global currencies on November 5 morning ahead of the release of US macroeconomic data, which the Federal Reserve takes into account when setting monetary policy, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The euro rose to $1.1493 against the dollar from $1.1483 at the previous close, while the dollar fell to 153.52 yen from 153.66 yen at the previous close.

    The dollar index (against a basket of currencies of six US trading partners) fell 0.08% to 100.13. Market participants are awaiting the release of US employment data from Automatic Data Processing (ADP) later on Wednesday.

    According to analysts, the number of jobs in private companies in the US increased by 25,000 in October.

    In addition, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will publish macroeconomic statistics for the US. According to analysts, the country's service sector business activity index rose to 50.8% in October, up from 50% in September.

    Стоимость доллара снизилась перед выходом статистики по макроэкономике США

