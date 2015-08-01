The U.S. to resume duty free import of Azerbaijani goods

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani exporters will be able to export goos to the United States without paying customs duties or on preferential terms until 2018.

Report informs, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Foundation (AzPromo), published on its website on Friday, this is envisaged in the US congress act on extension of the program of 'General System of Preferences' (GSP).

"This act extends the right to use the GSP program until 31 December of 2017. The act came into effect on 29 July of 2015 and these preferences will also cover the goods imported to the United States since the expiry of the previous act (31 July 2013). Respectively, the exporters will get back the customs duties, paid for the goods, supplied to the United States in period from 31 July 2013 until 29 July 2015", the statement reads.

GSP program allows the import of up to 5,000 items from developing countries to the United States. In 2012, the preferences covered import in the amount of USD 20bn from 123 countries. In particular, most producing commodities, chemicals, building materials, jewels, carpets a number of agricultural products are subject to dutyfree import or preferential tariffs.