Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Cooperation between Moody’s international rating agency and Azerbaijan's Unibank OJSC has come to an end.

Report informs referring to Moody’s agency, the agency provided for bank short and long term deposit ratings in national and foreign currencies, including baseline credit assessment and mutual risk assessment.

Report was informed in Unibank OJSC, cooperation has been stopped upon bank’s decision.