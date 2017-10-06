US-dollar rate exceeds 3.60 TRY in Turkey

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ US-dollar rate in Turkey exceeded 3.60 TRY.

Report informs, the reason for rise in exchange rate is due to strengthening of dollar in global currency market.

Meanwhile, sharp decline in the US-dollar exchange rate in recent months has accelerated the growth of investors' interest in this currency. Thus, at the beginning of the year the rate of 3.94 TRY/USD dropped by 14% to 3.38 TRY/USD on September 11. During the last 3 weeks appreciation of US-dollar reached 6.5%.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency believes, US-dollar rate will continue to strengthen in global currency market and will also affect Turkish currency market: "It is forecasted that the rate will rise to 3.75 TRY/USD by the year end”.