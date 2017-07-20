Turkey's international reserves decreased by about $ 4 bln

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's international (gold-currency) reserves fell by $ 3.652 bln or 3,36% on July 8-14 and made 105,132 bln USD.

Report informs citing the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey TCMB, gold reserves of the country during the reporting week increased by 230 mln. USD or 1,23% and made18,901 bln USD, currency reserves decreased by 3,882 mln USD or 4,3% and amounted to 90,668 bln USD.

Turkey's gold reserves increased by 34.52% compared to January 1, while foreign currency reserves dropped by 6.32%.

Country's aggregate resources decreased by 0.91% compared to the beginning of the year.

Notably, foreign investors have purchased securities worth $ 501 mln from Turkish financial market during the reporting week.