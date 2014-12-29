TuranBank draws funds amount of 5 million dollars - UPDATED

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ “TuranBank” signed $ 5 million loan agreement with “Sus Bee Finance” Company for a period of 3 years, for the expansion of microfinance portfolio, Report informs referring to the Bank.

Due to information, the Company is located in Luxembourg and supports microfinance activities in different countries with the management of Frankfurt School of Management in Financial Services GmbH.

In accordance with the adopted strategy, the bank prefers development of micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

The Bank continues to expand its branch network in the direction of the development of micro-credit portfolio.

At present, in regions there are 8 branches of the bank with 15 sales networks and the opening of new branches plans in the near future.