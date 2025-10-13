Treasury revenues in Azerbaijan increase more than fourfold
- 13 October, 2025
From January to September of this year, Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Finance recorded 75.1 million manats in revenues from the Treasury.
Report informs, citing the Ministry, that this represents a 4.3-fold increase compared to the same period last year.
Interest income from Treasury funds amounted to 65.8 million manats in the national currency and 9.3 million manats in foreign currency.
