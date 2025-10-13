Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Treasury revenues in Azerbaijan increase more than fourfold

    Finance
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 12:31
    Treasury revenues in Azerbaijan increase more than fourfold

    From January to September of this year, Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Finance recorded 75.1 million manats in revenues from the Treasury.

    Report informs, citing the Ministry, that this represents a 4.3-fold increase compared to the same period last year.

    Interest income from Treasury funds amounted to 65.8 million manats in the national currency and 9.3 million manats in foreign currency.

    Finance Ministry treasury revenues
    Azərbaycanda xəzinə vəsaitlərinin idarə olunmasından daxilolmalar 4 dəfədən çox artıb
    В Азербайджане доходы от казначейского управления выросли в 4,3 раза

    Latest News

    13:13

    bp: Shafag solar project progressing on schedule

    Energy
    13:01

    ADB announces tender for Baku Metro decarbonization project

    Finance
    13:00

    Overchuk: Moscow, Baku, and Tehran develop logistics to Persian Gulf

    Infrastructure
    12:47

    Foreigners of Turkic origin to be able to work in Türkiye on equal basis with country's citizens

    Region
    12:46

    Azerbaijan's economy grows over 1%

    Finance
    12:41

    President awards group of railway workers

    Domestic policy
    12:38

    Over 176,000 vehicles used North-South corridor so far this year

    Foreign policy
    12:37

    TÜRKPA develops projects to promote linguistic unity in Turkic world

    Region
    12:32

    Kaja Kallas: Trump made peace in Middle East possible

    Other countries
    All News Feed