    Tomorrow USD rate in Azerbaijan may reach a historic high

    Exchange rate is expected to be 1,6580 AZN/USD

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) supposedly will set the official dollar exchange rate at the level of 1,6580 AZN/USD on November 4. 

    Report informs referring to banking circles, at closing of the second session of today's auction the USD exchange rate was 1.6580 AZ.

    In last days CBA does not hold third session of auctions, so the future course is likely to be set at this level (if not take place until the evening sale of currency in the interbank market). This means the growth rate of 0.55%.

    Notably, if tomorrow's rate will be 1,6580 AZN/USD, it will be a historic high in Azerbaijan.

    Earlier the record was registered on November 2, 2016 (1,6490 AZN/USD). 

    Today, the official exchange rate is 1,6490 AZN/USD. 

