Azerbaijan introduces new state standard for sustainable event management

A new national standard, "Event Sustainability Management Systems" (AZS ISO 20121:202), has been presented in Baku ahead of WUF13, Anar Guliyev, chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, said at the standard's presentation, Report informs.

He noted that the inclusion of this standard in the national standardization fund opens new opportunities for developing a responsible and sustainable approach to event organization, as well as implementing international best practices.

"In the context of rapidly growing urbanization, increasing environmental pressure, demographic change, and social inequality, the efficient and responsible use of resources is particularly important. Sustainability today is no longer a choice, but a necessary condition for global development," he emphasized.

Guliyev noted that the application of sustainability principles can significantly reduce the negative impact on the environment.

He also emphasized that the standard is closely linked to urban planning and contributes to improving quality of life, economic development, and environmental protection.

According to the head of the committee, the implementation of the standard is of particular importance in the context of preparations for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22.