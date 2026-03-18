Oil prices fall
Energy
- 18 March, 2026
- 11:18
Oil prices fell on Wednesday morning after rising on Tuesday, Report informs referring to trading data.
May Brent crude futures fell $2.15 (2.08%) to $101.27 per barrel on London's ICE Futures Exchange.
April WTI futures fell $2.95 (3.07%) to $93.26 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).
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