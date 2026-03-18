Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Oil prices fall

    Energy
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 11:18
    Oil prices fall

    Oil prices fell on Wednesday morning after rising on Tuesday, Report informs referring to trading data.

    May Brent crude futures fell $2.15 (2.08%) to $101.27 per barrel on London's ICE Futures Exchange.

    April WTI futures fell $2.95 (3.07%) to $93.26 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

    Oil prices Brent crude WTI futures
    Цены на нефть снизились

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