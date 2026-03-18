Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Abbas Araghchi: Iran's nuclear doctrine unlikely to change under new supreme leader

    Region
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 11:48
    Abbas Araghchi: Iran's nuclear doctrine unlikely to change under new supreme leader

    Iran's nuclear doctrine is unlikely to change significantly, but it's worth waiting for the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to announce his position, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera, Report informs.

    According to him, the fatwa banning nuclear weapons was issued by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US and Israeli strikes.

    "The Iranian nuclear doctrine has always been peaceful, and we have always strived and continue to strive to exercise our right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy. A fatwa, as you know, depends on who issues it... As far as I understand, it shouldn't differ significantly from our previous policy, but we should wait until we know his position," Araghchi noted.

    Abbas Araghchi US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Əraqçi: Nüvə silahına dair fətva yeni ali rəhbərin mövqeyindən asılı olacaq
    Аббас Арагчи: Ядерная доктрина Ирана при новом верховном лидере вряд ли изменится

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