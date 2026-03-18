Abbas Araghchi: Iran's nuclear doctrine unlikely to change under new supreme leader
Region
- 18 March, 2026
- 11:48
Iran's nuclear doctrine is unlikely to change significantly, but it's worth waiting for the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to announce his position, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera, Report informs.
According to him, the fatwa banning nuclear weapons was issued by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US and Israeli strikes.
"The Iranian nuclear doctrine has always been peaceful, and we have always strived and continue to strive to exercise our right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy. A fatwa, as you know, depends on who issues it... As far as I understand, it shouldn't differ significantly from our previous policy, but we should wait until we know his position," Araghchi noted.
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