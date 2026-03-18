Adil Mammadov: Azerbaijan exports experience in event organization

Azerbaijan is exporting experience in the field of event organization, Adil Mammadov, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Operations Company for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), said at the presentation of the state standard on "AZS ISO 20121:2026 Event sustainability management systems," Report informs.

He noted that Azerbaijan has not limited itself to hosting events, but has also developed serious institutional and professional human resource potential in this field: "The hosting of a global event like COP29 in our country, followed by WUF13 – the UN's largest non-political event – to be held in May of this year, are vivid examples of this. If we look back 10 years ago, we would see that foreign specialists were mainly engaged in organizing such events. Over these years, we had the opportunity to gain experience, master international standards, and develop skilled human capital in this field. Now the situation is completely different. International events held in recent years show that we are no longer the learning side. Azerbaijani specialists play a leading role in organizing large-scale events."

Mammadov added that Azerbaijan has become not only a host but also one of the countries exporting experience in the field of event organization: "It is precisely in this context that the significance of today's event increases even more. The implemented ISO 20121:2024 standard is not just a technical document; it is the next step taken toward organizing events in our country in a more systematic, more sustainable manner and in compliance with international requirements. It can be said with confidence that the adoption and implementation of this standard will contribute to the organization of international events to be held in Azerbaijan in the future and will serve to shape the activities of local specialists within a unified approach. This standard is also an important step in terms of systematizing the experience we have gained to date and passing it on to future generations. As in all sectors of the economy, the demand for standardization in the field of event organization is increasing. The first-time adaptation and implementation of such a standard in our country is of particular importance. This process undoubtedly creates new opportunities for local specialists as well."

In addition, according to him, as in all sectors of the economy, the demand for standardization in organizing events is also increasing: "The first-time adaptation and implementation of the state standard on 'AZS ISO 20121:2026 Event sustainability management systems' in our country is of particular importance. This process undoubtedly creates new opportunities for local specialists as well. The implemented ISO 20121:2014 standard is not just a technical document; it is the next step taken toward organizing events in the country in a more systematic, more sustainable manner and in compliance with international requirements."