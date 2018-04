Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) have held next bilateral currency auction.

Report informs referring to the CBA.

The auction began at rate of 1,7246 AZN/USD and ended 1,7306 AZN/USD (the increase of 0.35%).

The final rate growth is expected on November 30.