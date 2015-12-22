 Top
    Cooperation between Supreme Audit Institutions of Azerbaijan and Turkey discussed

    Meeting was also attended by General Secretary of the National Security Council , Hacımüftüoğlu Saifullah

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov met with the chairman of the Turkish Court of Accounts, Recai Akyel.

    Report informs referring to the Accounting Chamber, V. Gulmammadov, expressing gratitude to R.Akyel for his visit, praised the cooperation between the supreme audit institutions of both countries.

    Then we took discuss future directions for close cooperation Accounting Chambers of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

