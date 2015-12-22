Cooperation between Supreme Audit Institutions of Azerbaijan and Turkey discussed

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov met with the chairman of the Turkish Court of Accounts, Recai Akyel.

Report informs referring to the Accounting Chamber, V. Gulmammadov, expressing gratitude to R.Akyel for his visit, praised the cooperation between the supreme audit institutions of both countries.

Then held discussions on the future directions of close cooperation of Accounting Chambers of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The meeting was also attended by General Secretary of the National Security Council , Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Hacımüftüoğlu Saifullah.