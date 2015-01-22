The World Bank and IMF to held joined conference in Washington

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Global Conference is the Parliamentary Network’s flagship event, bringing together between some 150 Network parliamentarians from over 100 countries, leaders from civil society and partner organizations, and top officials from a number of International Financial Institutions including the World Bank, IMF and regional development banks to be held in Washington, on April 12-13, 2015.

This year’s Conference agenda focuses on: twin goals of boosting shared prosperity and eradicating poverty, and macroeconomic stability; transparency and governance and gender equity. By focusing on these three areas, the Parliamentary Network aims to: increase Parliamentarians’ knowledge of these individual subject matters, push for legislations and reforms in key areas; underline Parliamentarians’ roles in improving these areas in their respective countries; and look at how international development partners such as the World Bank and IMF can support them in this task.