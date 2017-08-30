Taxes Minister appoints Habil Mammadov to a new post - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Taxes Fazil Mammadov appointed Habil Mammadov, Director General of the Baku city Local Incomes Department under the Ministry of Taxes, to one more position.

Report informs, Habil Mammadov will continue his activity also as the Minister's advisor for budgetary issues.

After the new appointment, total number of F. Mammadov's advisers reached 12. Other advisors of the Minister are Alakbar Mammadov, Riyad Huseynov, Ilham Amiraliyev, Taryel Guliyev, Elchin Mammadov, Rashad Habibov, Firuz Hasanov, Aflatun Mammadov, Ilgar Ahmadov, Mahir Rafiyev and Rahim Efendiyev.

Notably, new adviser was appointed as Director General in July.