Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Taxpayers made total of 7 015 165.4 thousand AZN payment to the state budget. The tax target determined by Ministry of Taxes have been achieved, Report was informed in media and communication center of the ministry.

According to information, the tax collections in 2016 dropped by 1.45% in comparison with 2015.

145 784 new taxpayers have been registered during reporting period.