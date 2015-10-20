Tahir Budagov: Methods and payment between the countries should gradually be unified

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We get statistical data on foreign trade in a centralized manner by the State Customs Committee. The State Statistical Committee does not conduct any observations in this sphere."

Report informs, chairman of the State Statistical Committee, Tahir Budagov said.

T.Budagov noted that the difference of statistical indicators of foreign trade relations of various countries associated with the method: "This issue exists in all countries. The difference can be associated with different techniques. Some countries do not record goods in transit, some record.

In any case, this issue is in the spotlight of the UN Statistical Commission and Interstate Statistical Committee of the CIS. Methods and payment between the countries should gradually be unified."