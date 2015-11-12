Azerbaijan prepares a special plan for promotion of insurance

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Insurers Association (ASA) held a meeting for the year 2016 devoted to the development of the Marketing Plan in the field of insurance awareness.

"Report" informs referring to the ASA, Marketing Plan considers the awareness in the field of insurance.

forecasting promotion of insurance, explanation of insurance benefits to the broad mass of the population as well as provision of information about the different types of insurance. Areas of education discussed at the meeting attended by marketing directors of 12 local insurance companies.

It was noted that awareness meetings initially must cover problems faced by most of the people - the elimination of ignorance, raising public confidence in insurance and simplification of insurance procedures.

These measures will increase the population's interest in insurance.