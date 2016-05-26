Special package of proposals prepared in Azerbaijan to increase liquidity of banking system

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Association of Banks of Azerbaijan (ABA) has introduced a special package of government proposals to increase the liquidity of the banking system.

Report informs, Director of the Azerbaijan Bank Training Center (ABTC) Javanshir Abdullayev said.

J. Abdullayev noted that there is a shortage of manat mass in the country for the development of the real sector.

According to him, now the monetary emission by the Central Bank is also not advisable.

"Without the support banking sector cannot get out of situation. The crisis has forced to reconsider the costs.

In Azerbaijan, wages of bank employees is even higher than in Europe. Banks have raised wages to a level that now they can't handle it", expert said.