Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April 2017, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) received $ 1.96 bln from the sale of profit oil on Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) field in national sector of the Caspian Sea.

Report informs, operator of the field "BP-Azerbaijan" informed.

Overall, volume of remittances on ACG to the SOFAZ since 2001 until May 1, 2017 has made $ 124.069 bln.