Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    SOFAZ, Brookfield Asset Management sign protocol of intent on long-term strategic co-op

    Finance
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 12:02
    SOFAZ, Brookfield Asset Management sign protocol of intent on long-term strategic co-op

    A protocol of intent on long-term strategic cooperation was signed between the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and Brookfield Asset Management, Report's correspondent from Switzerland informs.

    The signing ceremony took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management, in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21.

    The document aims to institutionalize and deepen existing strategic relations, expanding the Fund's access to reputable global investment platforms.

    Furthermore, the partnership includes plans to evaluate potential capital investments by SOFAZ of up to $1.4 billion over the next 3–4 years into funds and joint investment projects managed by Brookfield.

    SOFAZ Brookfield Asset Management protocol of intent Ilham Aliyev Connor Teskey Davos World Economic Forum - 2026
    ARDNF və "Brookfield Asset Management" uzunmüddətli strateji əməkdaşlığa dair niyyət protokolu imzalayıb
    ГНФАР может вложить до $1,4 млрд в совместные проекты с Brookfield Asset Management

    Latest News

    13:30

    Azerbaijan sees growth in juice production and overall food output

    Business
    13:16
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev met with President of the State of Israel in Davos

    Foreign policy
    13:11

    President Ilham Aliyev: By joining the Board of Peace, Azerbaijan will share its noble mission

    Foreign policy
    13:03

    Azerbaijan, Jordan mull promising areas of economic co-op

    Business
    13:01
    Photo

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and United States exchange letters on establishment of Board of Peace

    Foreign policy
    12:46

    Dell Technologies to participate in creation of supercomputer center in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    12:32

    Azerbaijan's revenues from petroleum coke exports almost quadrupled

    Energy
    12:25
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Dell Technologies for Europe, Middle East and Africa in Davos

    Foreign policy
    12:17

    Public hearing on mine action proposed in Azerbaijan's parliament

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed