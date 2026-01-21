SOFAZ, Brookfield Asset Management sign protocol of intent on long-term strategic co-op

A protocol of intent on long-term strategic cooperation was signed between the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and Brookfield Asset Management, Report's correspondent from Switzerland informs.

The signing ceremony took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management, in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21.

The document aims to institutionalize and deepen existing strategic relations, expanding the Fund's access to reputable global investment platforms.

Furthermore, the partnership includes plans to evaluate potential capital investments by SOFAZ of up to $1.4 billion over the next 3–4 years into funds and joint investment projects managed by Brookfield.