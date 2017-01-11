SOCAR Petroleum increases share capital

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Financial Markets Supervision Chamber (FMSC) registered additional issue of shares (AZ1001008551) of SOCAR Petroleum.

Report informs referring to the FMSC.

According to information, the company envisages issue of 179 617 ordinary shares with par value of 300 AZN. After the placement, SOCAR Petroleum's charter capital will increase by 53 885 100 AZN or 2.8 times and reach 83 760 900 AZN.

Notably, the company has been operating since 2008.