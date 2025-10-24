Sinisa Mali: More proactive plan needed to expand co-op with Azerbaijan

A more proactive plan to expand cooperation is needed between Serbia and Azerbaijan, Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Sinisa Mali said at a meeting with Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev, Report informs.

The parties discussed the current state of bilateral economic cooperation, the implementation of joint projects, promising investment areas, and opportunities for expanding cooperation.

Sinisa Mali and Sahil Babayev noted that Serbia and Azerbaijan have all the prerequisites for a closer economic partnership, increasing trade and mutual investment.

"Azerbaijan is a friendly country with which we have developed strong and trusting relations. It is a reliable partner with whom we enjoy strategic cooperation and a complete absence of open issues. Azerbaijan is also an important source of energy supplies for Serbia," Mali emphasized.

According to the minister, promising areas of cooperation include energy, construction, military-economic cooperation, information and communications technology, pharmaceuticals, mechanical engineering, and agriculture, as well as the exchange of experience in the digitalization of public administration.

Mali also noted the importance of the Serbian-Azerbaijani business forum, held as part of the ninth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which was attended by 50 Serbian and 20 Azerbaijani companies.

"Such events create excellent opportunities to present the investment potential of both countries. It is now important to develop a more proactive and practical plan for expanding cooperation," the minister added.

The ninth meeting of the intergovernmental commission between Azerbaijan and Serbia took place in Belgrade yesterday. To date, 57 documents have been signed between the countries, with another 13 agreements pending approval and expected to be signed soon.