Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Sinisa Mali: More proactive plan needed to expand co-op with Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 12:17
    Sinisa Mali: More proactive plan needed to expand co-op with Azerbaijan

    A more proactive plan to expand cooperation is needed between Serbia and Azerbaijan, Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Sinisa Mali said at a meeting with Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev, Report informs.

    The parties discussed the current state of bilateral economic cooperation, the implementation of joint projects, promising investment areas, and opportunities for expanding cooperation.

    Sinisa Mali and Sahil Babayev noted that Serbia and Azerbaijan have all the prerequisites for a closer economic partnership, increasing trade and mutual investment.

    "Azerbaijan is a friendly country with which we have developed strong and trusting relations. It is a reliable partner with whom we enjoy strategic cooperation and a complete absence of open issues. Azerbaijan is also an important source of energy supplies for Serbia," Mali emphasized.

    According to the minister, promising areas of cooperation include energy, construction, military-economic cooperation, information and communications technology, pharmaceuticals, mechanical engineering, and agriculture, as well as the exchange of experience in the digitalization of public administration.

    Mali also noted the importance of the Serbian-Azerbaijani business forum, held as part of the ninth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which was attended by 50 Serbian and 20 Azerbaijani companies.

    "Such events create excellent opportunities to present the investment potential of both countries. It is now important to develop a more proactive and practical plan for expanding cooperation," the minister added.

    The ninth meeting of the intergovernmental commission between Azerbaijan and Serbia took place in Belgrade yesterday. To date, 57 documents have been signed between the countries, with another 13 agreements pending approval and expected to be signed soon.

    Serbia Azerbaijan cooperation
    Serbiyalı nazir: "Azərbaycanla əməkdaşlığın genişləndirilməsi üçün daha fəal plan lazımdır"
    Сербский министр: Необходим более активный план для расширения сотрудничества с Азербайджаном

    Latest News

    13:34

    Spheres for expanding economic ties between Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan revealed

    Business
    13:33

    Azerbaijani Parliament approves compulsory health insurance for foreign inmates

    Milli Majlis
    13:32
    Photo

    Over 500,000 tourists visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur in summer

    Karabakh
    13:31

    KOBIA: Azerbaijan's SMEs face challenges in digitalization and AI adoption

    Business
    13:29

    Azerbaijan proposes startup platform for Turkic states

    ICT
    13:27

    Malaguti: Arbitration centers must work closely with judicial system

    Foreign policy
    13:25

    Turkish Deputy Minister: AI will pose no threat to humans if used properly

    Foreign policy
    13:23

    Supreme Court: Baku Arbitration Centre to contribute to strengthening rule of law

    Foreign policy
    13:21
    Photo

    Azerbaijan relocates 61 more residents to Seyidbayli village

    Karabakh
    All News Feed