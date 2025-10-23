Sharia Council being established under Azerbaijan Banks Association
Finance
- 23 October, 2025
- 13:34
The process of establishing a Sharia Council under the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) is in its final stages, ABA Executive Director Yunus Abdulov said at the Islamic Financial Forum 2025 in Baku, Report informs.
He noted that the development of the council's charter and the evaluation of candidates are nearing completion: "Steps towards approval will be taken soon. The council will serve as a single point of reference, from product design to operational audit."
Abdulov added that all the steps taken create full compliance for implementation: "Market interest, existing knowledge and partner network, and institutional support are consistent with the CBA's strategic vision."
Latest News
14:39
Azerbaijan's State Social Protection Fund budget may increase by nearly 11%Finance
14:31
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund budget revenues forecasted at 13B manats for 2026Finance
14:30
Traveler: Mine threat in Azerbaijan must be eliminatedKarabakh
14:27
India poised to sharply cut Russian oil imports after sanctionsOther countries
14:24
Uniper exploring opportunities to increase gas supplies from Caspian region to Europe – EXCLUSIVEEnergy
14:16
Europe adopts 19th sanctions package against Russia, including LNG import banOther countries
14:13
Rusif Huseynov: Armen Grigoryan outlined Yerevan's position on peace agenda with BakuForeign policy
14:11
Belgium sets out key demands for use of Russian assets to fund UkraineOther countries
13:57