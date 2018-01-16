Saxo Bank: Blockchain will spread in all industry sectors in 5-15 years - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Crypto-currencies have always been in our lives as a new alternative to financial assets and the most advanced form of innovation technologies”.

Saxo Bank analyst Kay Van- Petersen told Report.

Answering the question of Report News Agency about volatility in the crypto-currency markets and its current state, promising crypto-currencies, which ones are still cheap.

The analyst said that crypto-currency market is not a "bubble" and it will never disappear: “I can not say which crypto-currency will last for 10 years or more, but when creating a portfolio of crypto-currency it should be treated as approach to the organization of venture capital. That means 80% of the portfolio should be wasted, 10% will remain stable and another 10% will increase 50-1000 times".