    Saudi Arabia presents peer review report on Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts

    Finance
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 17:56
    The General Court of Audit of Saudi Arabia has presented the final peer review report on the activities of Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts, Report informs.

    According to the Chamber of Accounts, a delegation led by Chairman Vugar Gulmammadov met with a Saudi delegation headed by Dr. Hussam Alangari, President of Saudi Arabia's General Court of Audit, during the 15th General Assembly of the Arab Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ARABOSAI) in Jeddah.

    Gulmammadov expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and highlighted the importance of mutual visits in developing inter-institutional relations. He noted that cooperation between the two institutions is strong both bilaterally and through international platforms.

    He described the peer review as a key stage in enhancing the chamber's operations, expressing confidence that its results would contribute to further improvement. He also noted that the findings have been reflected in the new Strategic Plan for 2026–2030.

    Dr. Hussam Alangari welcomed the Azerbaijani delegation and commended the achievements of the Chamber of Accounts, emphasizing that the peer review results reaffirm these accomplishments.

    The meeting concluded with the formal presentation of the final report.

