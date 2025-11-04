Sahil Babayev: Non-oil & gas revenues may cover 88% of current expenses in Azerbaijan

State budget revenues from the non-oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan in 2026 may cover 88.1% of current expenditures, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said during a discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget for 2026" at the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Report informs.

"Next year, our current expenditures should amount to 60.3% of budget expenditures – 25.2 billion manats ($14.8 billion), which is 18% more than the actual figure for 2024 and 400 million manats ($235.2 million) more than the projected figure for 2025," he noted.

Babayev emphasized that one of the government's goals is to fully cover current expenditures with non-oil and gas revenues: "If this ratio reaches 88% next year, then our goal is to reach 100% by 2029."