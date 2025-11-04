Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Sahil Babayev: Non-oil & gas revenues may cover 88% of current expenses in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 13:26
    Sahil Babayev: Non-oil & gas revenues may cover 88% of current expenses in Azerbaijan

    State budget revenues from the non-oil and gas sector in Azerbaijan in 2026 may cover 88.1% of current expenditures, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said during a discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget for 2026" at the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Report informs.

    "Next year, our current expenditures should amount to 60.3% of budget expenditures – 25.2 billion manats ($14.8 billion), which is 18% more than the actual figure for 2024 and 400 million manats ($235.2 million) more than the projected figure for 2025," he noted.

    Babayev emphasized that one of the government's goals is to fully cover current expenditures with non-oil and gas revenues: "If this ratio reaches 88% next year, then our goal is to reach 100% by 2029."

    Azerbaijan finance Sahil Babayev
    Sahil Babayev: "Qeyri-neft-qaz daxilolmalarının cari xərclərin 88 %-ni qarşılaması gözlənilir"
    Сахиль Бабаев: Ненефтегазовые поступления могут покрыть 88% текущих расходов

    Latest News

    14:04

    Gulmammadov: Important to improve quality of budget documentation in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    14:02

    Hasan Hasanov: History of Turkic states should be documented from ancient times

    Foreign policy
    13:58

    Absheron field development to boost Azerbaijan's GDP in 2029, says minister

    Energy
    13:53

    Azerbaijan's Accounts Chamber proposes revising upper limit of consolidated budget expenditures

    Finance
    13:42

    Azerbaijani economy minister talks on new benefits for non-oil sector

    Finance
    13:39

    Azerbaijan forecasts GDP per capita at $9,140 by 2029

    Finance
    13:30

    Binali Yildirim: Mutual trade among Turkic states totals only $70 billion

    Foreign policy
    13:26

    Sahil Babayev: Non-oil & gas revenues may cover 88% of current expenses in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    13:12

    Finance Minister: Azerbaijan plans measures to optimize tax burden

    Finance
    All News Feed