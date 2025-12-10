Asgarov: Azerbaijani culture faces serious external challenges

Azerbaijani culture is facing serious external challenges, according to Ziyafat Asgarov, Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis.

Speaking at the opening of the "Culture and Law: Modern Challenges" forum, Asgarov said that building a legal culture in society was a complex but necessary process, stressing that the protection of culture was the responsibility of the whole society, not only ministries or cultural figures.

Deputy Speaker Rafael Huseynov recalled the First Congress of Azerbaijanis of the World, held in Baku in 2001, describing it as a vital initiative in strengthening national identity.

He also addressed the issue of preserving the native language in the face of modern challenges, calling for broad societal mobilisation in matters of language and culture. He noted that although the term "mobilisation" is often associated with the military sphere, it is equally important in the cultural and linguistic context.

Huseynov warned that the Azerbaijani language and culture are currently subject to numerous external influences, and stressed that preserving the purity of the language is, in a broader sense, essential for safeguarding national culture.