Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan opens official tourism office in Istanbul

    Tourism
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 11:59
    Azerbaijan opens official tourism office in Istanbul

    The official representative office of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) has been inaugurated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

    According to Report, citing the State Tourism Agency (STA), the opening ceremony was attended by Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the agency; Narmina Mustafayeva, Azerbaijan's Consul General in Istanbul; Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the ATB; as well as representatives of the tourism industry and media from both Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

    Fuad Naghiyev stated that the launch of the office marks a new stage in the development of cooperation between the two countries. He emphasized that it will serve as an important platform for systematically and effectively continuing bilateral relations and will contribute to promoting Azerbaijan's tourism brand more widely in Türkiye.

    He also underlined that interest from Turkish visitors in Azerbaijan has been steadily growing, and over the past five years, Turkish tourists have ranked second among foreign visitors to the country.

    The event continued with a cultural program, during which representatives of the tourism industries of both countries exchanged views on strengthening regional cooperation in the tourism sector.

    In January-November 2025, more than 416,000 Turkish citizens visited Azerbaijan, which is a 7% increase compared to the same period last year.

    Azerbaijan tourism Turkiye representative office Azerbaijan Tourism Board Istanbul State Tourism Agency
    Photo
    İstanbulda Azərbaycanın rəsmi turizm nümayəndəliyi açılıb

    Latest News

    12:17

    MP: Azerbaijan developing new Labor Code

    Milli Majlis
    12:15

    Japan to launch world's first crewless passenger ship

    Other countries
    12:11
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives President of John Deere for CIS and Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan: Annual inflation moving along projected trajectory

    Finance
    12:06

    Orkhan Mammadov: Technological progress improves security, but also brings new risks

    Business
    11:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan opens official tourism office in Istanbul

    Tourism
    11:54

    TuranBank secures revolving credit line of up to $8 million from Asian Development Bank

    Finance
    11:52

    Asgarov: Azerbaijani culture faces serious external challenges

    Cultural policy
    11:46

    Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli: Azerbaijan received approximately 60BCM of associated gas extracted from ACG

    Energy
    All News Feed