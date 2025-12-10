Azerbaijan opens official tourism office in Istanbul

The official representative office of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) has been inaugurated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

According to Report, citing the State Tourism Agency (STA), the opening ceremony was attended by Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the agency; Narmina Mustafayeva, Azerbaijan's Consul General in Istanbul; Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the ATB; as well as representatives of the tourism industry and media from both Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Fuad Naghiyev stated that the launch of the office marks a new stage in the development of cooperation between the two countries. He emphasized that it will serve as an important platform for systematically and effectively continuing bilateral relations and will contribute to promoting Azerbaijan's tourism brand more widely in Türkiye.

He also underlined that interest from Turkish visitors in Azerbaijan has been steadily growing, and over the past five years, Turkish tourists have ranked second among foreign visitors to the country.

The event continued with a cultural program, during which representatives of the tourism industries of both countries exchanged views on strengthening regional cooperation in the tourism sector.

In January-November 2025, more than 416,000 Turkish citizens visited Azerbaijan, which is a 7% increase compared to the same period last year.