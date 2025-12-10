Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Orkhan Mammadov: Technological progress improves security, but also brings new risks

    Business
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 12:06
    Orkhan Mammadov: Technological progress improves security, but also brings new risks

    While modern technologies enhance industrial safety, they also create new risks and challenges, Orkhan Mammadov, head of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (KOBIA), said at the Industrial Safety Summit 2025.

    Report quotes Mammadov as saying the rapid growth of technological integration in industry opens up both new opportunities and threats: "On the one hand, advanced technologies enable enterprises to ensure safety at a higher level. On the other, the increasing complexity of technological processes creates new risks and unexpected situations," he noted.

    The head of KOBIA emphasized that the concept of industrial safety today extends far beyond labor protection. It includes health and environmental protection, significantly expanding the meaning of the term "safety."

    Orkhan Mammadov noted that 99.7% of registered businesses and 45.3% of the employed population in Azerbaijan are micro, small, and medium enterprises. Therefore, creating a safe production environment for SMEs is of particular importance, he added.

    KOBIA Orkhan Mammadov Azerbaijan
    Orxan Məmmədov: "Texnologiya təhlükəsizliyi gücləndirdiyi qədər yeni risklər də yaradır"
    Орхан Мамедов: Технологический прогресс усиливает безопасность, но приносит и новые риски

    Latest News

    12:17

    MP: Azerbaijan developing new Labor Code

    Milli Majlis
    12:15

    Japan to launch world's first crewless passenger ship

    Other countries
    12:11
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives President of John Deere for CIS and Central Asia

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan: Annual inflation moving along projected trajectory

    Finance
    12:06

    Orkhan Mammadov: Technological progress improves security, but also brings new risks

    Business
    11:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan opens official tourism office in Istanbul

    Tourism
    11:54

    TuranBank secures revolving credit line of up to $8 million from Asian Development Bank

    Finance
    11:52

    Asgarov: Azerbaijani culture faces serious external challenges

    Cultural policy
    11:46

    Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli: Azerbaijan received approximately 60BCM of associated gas extracted from ACG

    Energy
    All News Feed