Orkhan Mammadov: Technological progress improves security, but also brings new risks

While modern technologies enhance industrial safety, they also create new risks and challenges, Orkhan Mammadov, head of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (KOBIA), said at the Industrial Safety Summit 2025.

Report quotes Mammadov as saying the rapid growth of technological integration in industry opens up both new opportunities and threats: "On the one hand, advanced technologies enable enterprises to ensure safety at a higher level. On the other, the increasing complexity of technological processes creates new risks and unexpected situations," he noted.

The head of KOBIA emphasized that the concept of industrial safety today extends far beyond labor protection. It includes health and environmental protection, significantly expanding the meaning of the term "safety."

Orkhan Mammadov noted that 99.7% of registered businesses and 45.3% of the employed population in Azerbaijan are micro, small, and medium enterprises. Therefore, creating a safe production environment for SMEs is of particular importance, he added.