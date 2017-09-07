Rules on maximum use of oil revenues prepared in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ / The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) together with the government is working on developing a special formula, according to which the upper limit of the use of oil revenues will be calculated.

Report informs, executive director of the Fund Shahmar Movsumov said in an interview with Kazakh international news agency Kazinform.

According to him, by the end of the year it is planned that this fiscal rule will be developed and approved.