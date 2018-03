Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October, 2017, nominal income of the population of Azerbaijan amounted to 40 190.7 mln AZN.

Report informs citing to the State Statistical Committee (SSC), this is more by 8.2% than in the same period of 2016.

In the reporting period, per capita income up by 7.2% and reached 4 131.9 AZN.