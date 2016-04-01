Report experts: US-dollar rate may down below 1,50 AZN/USD on April 4

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ The most profitable rate to purchase and sale of US-dollar at the Baku market this morning recorded in the range of 1,4770-1,4910 AZN. Yesterday afternoon the rate was 1,51-1,52 AZN/USD.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency believes that the chances of official exchange rate to fell on Monday, April 4, below 1,50 AZN/USD, has increased.

"Today's official rate of the Central Bank is 1,5238 AZN/USD. This suggests that if the central bank will not intervene, the rate for April 4 will decrease by 2%.

In general, it is expected that manat will strengthen by 10%", analysts say.