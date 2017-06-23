Real effective manat rate slightly increased in April

© Report

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ The real effective rate of the Azerbaijani manat on May 1, 2017 was 95.6 points.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this is 0.1 points higher than the figure for April 1. Compared with the indicator for corresponding period last year, real effective rate increased by 3.4 points.

The stable real effective exchange rate of manat is due to the fact that the national currencies of the countries-main trade partners of Azerbaijan - Turkish lira, Russian ruble and Chinese yuan did not show any serious fluctuations in relation to US-dollar. This trend will continue in May.

Notably, real effective rate of manat in range of 85-90 points is considered as most acceptable.