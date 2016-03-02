Ranking of insurance companies on incomings (January, 2016)

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of the insurance companies based in Azerbaijan on incomings to January 1, 2016.
The table below shows the ranking of insurance companies:
|No.
|Insurance companies
|Insurance premiums
(AZN)
|Share in market
(%)
|1
|Pasha Insurance
|35 221 493,18
|46,16
|2
|Silk Way Insurance
|8 587 524,90
|11,26
|3
|Pasha Life Insurance
|7 111 364,56
|9,32
|4
|Ateshgah Insurance
|4 916 966,47
|6,44
|5
|Gala Life Insurance
|3 013 170,00
|3,95
|6
|AXA Mbask
|2 610 343,40
|3,42
|7
|Ateshgah Life Insurance
|2 390 879,90
|3,13
|8
|Standard Insurance
|2 299 782,11
|3,01
|9
|Mega Insurance
|2 034 938,25
|2,67
|10
|Qala Insurance
|1 850 181,35
|2,43
|11
|International Insurance Company
|1 400 373,78
|1,84
|12
|AzInsurance
|1 159 982,57
|1,52
|13
|Azerinsurance
|1 037 605,00
|1,36
|14
|AtaInsurance
|758 950,65
|1,00
|15
|A-Group Insurance
|521 565,07
|0,68
|16
|Xalg Insurance
|389 304,04
|0,51
|17
|Alfa Insurance
|312 489,42
|0,41
|18
|Azerbaijan Industry Insurance
|253 336,30
|0,33
|19
|Gunay Insurance
|141 347,88
|0,19
|20
|Buta Insurance
|105 956,47
|0,14
|21
|Bashak Inam Insurance
|72 102,96
|0,10
|22
|Baku Insurance
|53 407,81
|0,069
|23
|Ravan Insurance
|49 387,40
|0,065
|24
|Amrah Insurance
|3 048,71
|0,004
|25
|Azərgarant
|2 058,66
|0,003
