    Ranking of insurance companies on incomings (January, 2016)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of insurance companies based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of the insurance companies based in Azerbaijan on incomings to January 1, 2016.

    The table below shows the ranking of insurance companies: 

    No.Insurance companies Insurance premiums
    (AZN)    		Share in market
    (%)
    1Pasha Insurance35 221 493,1846,16
    2Silk Way Insurance8 587 524,9011,26
    3Pasha Life Insurance7 111 364,569,32
    4Ateshgah Insurance4 916 966,476,44
    5Gala Life Insurance3 013 170,003,95
    6AXA Mbask2 610 343,403,42
    7Ateshgah Life Insurance2 390 879,903,13
    8Standard Insurance2 299 782,113,01
    9Mega Insurance2 034 938,252,67
    10Qala Insurance1 850 181,352,43
    11International Insurance Company 1 400 373,781,84
    12AzInsurance1 159 982,571,52
    13Azerinsurance1 037 605,001,36
    14AtaInsurance758 950,651,00
    15A-Group Insurance521 565,070,68
    16Xalg Insurance389 304,040,51
    17Alfa Insurance312 489,420,41
    18Azerbaijan Industry Insurance253 336,300,33
    19Gunay Insurance141 347,880,19
    20Buta Insurance105 956,470,14
    21Bashak Inam Insurance72 102,960,10
    22Baku Insurance53 407,810,069
    23Ravan Insurance49 387,400,065
    24Amrah Insurance3 048,710,004
    25Azərgarant2 058,660,003
