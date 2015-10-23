Ranking of insurance companies on annual dynamics of incomings (January-September, 2015)

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of insurance companies based in Azerbaijan for their annual dynamics of incomings to January-September, 2015 (in comparison with January-September, 2014).
Ranking has been prepared on basis of report released by the State Insurance Control Service.
|No.
|Insurance company
|Annual dynamics(%)
|1
|“Mega Insurance
|73,08
|2
|Chartis Azerbaijan
|53,23
|3
|“Pasha Life Insurance
|34,41
|4
|“Ateshgah Insurance
|31,59
|5
|“Pasha Insurance
|28,55
|6
|“Standard Insurance”
|22,30
|7
|Gala Life Insurance
|8,86
|8
|“AtaInsurance
|4,10
|9
|“Ateshgah Life Insurance
|0,12
|10
|International Insurance Company
|-3,92
|11
|“Azerbaijan Industry Insurance
|-4,44
|12
|“AXA Mbask
|-5,15
|13
|Azerinsurance
|-5,37
|14
|Amrah Insurance
|-6,42
|15
|“A-Group Insurance
|-6,57
|16
|“AzInsurance
|-9,33
|17
|Silk Way Insurance
|-10,59
|18
|“Xalg Insurance
|-13,26
|19
|“Alfa Insurance
|-15,79
|20
|Garant Insurance
|-18,58
|21
|“Baku Insurance
|-21,03
|22
|“Azergarant
|-43,81
|23
|“Ravan Insurance
|-46,44
|24
|“Buta Insurance
|-49,82
|25
|“Gunay Insurance
|-61,24
|26
|“Bashak Inam Insurance
|-62,81
|27
|“Era Trans Insurance
|-100
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
