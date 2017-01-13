 Top
    Ranking of financial institutions for transactions using payment cards in 2016

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of 43 financial institutions

    Baku. 13 January. REPORT/ Throught the financial institutions in Azerbaijan, customers have carried out in the whole 58,244 non-cash payment of foreign exchange operations, which turnover amounted to 6 054 829.39 AZN in 2016. Report was informed in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    During the year, transactions with use of payment cards have covered 43 financial institutions. Report prepared a ranking of the authorized organizations for average volume of operations:

     Transactions with use of payment cards by financial institutions in year 2016
     Financial institutionAverage amount of
    transaction 
    (AZN)    		Total volume of
    transactions 
    (AZN)    		Number of transactions
    1PASHA Bank2 3802 825 409,781 187
    2Ganjabank*1 5401 539,691
    3Demirbank1 1621 235 564,001 063
    4YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan1 1492 348 083,452 043
    5Accessbank1 1111 449 093,921 304
    6Atrabank*1 0512 101,762
    7Texnika Bank*9791 957,152
    8Unibank9374 591 423,654 902
    9Bank of Baku8781 780 057,412 027
    10AFB Bank7831 760 040,502 248
    11Bank Respublika7823 405 301,154 357
    12Kapital Bank2944 056 994,5713 802
    13Silkway Bank2541 369 457,135 387
    14International Bank of Azerbaijan 2112 103 878,509 955
    15Bank BTB14916 345,32110
    16Nakhchivanbank1355 810,7843
    17Turanbank12529 263,34234
    18ASB Bank11561 297,14533
    19Amrahbank1148 573,8375
    20Xalg Bank11062 942,89570
    21Nikoil Bank10523 478,18224
    22Bank Eurasia985 699,4258
    23Atabank8938 020,14427
    24AGBank8446 516,20553
    25Bank Standard*7757 008,00745
    26Azer-Turk Bank7624 747,54327
    27Muganbank7542 197,91563
    28Expressbank7051 995,43747
    29VTB Azerbaijan6822 528,13330
    30Rabitabank6395 780,151 522
    31Azerpost566 261,74111
    32Zaminbank*564 278,0677
    33Caspian Development Bank4910 879,30222
    34Parabank*472 479,4753
    35NBC Bank351 553,9945
    36Caucasus Development Bank*1529,772
    37Dekabank*000
    38Bank Melli İran-Baku000
    39Gunaybank000
    40Kredobank*000
    41United Kredit Bank*000
    42Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan000
    43Nakhchivanpost000

    * These commercial banks have already eliminated. 

