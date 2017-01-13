Ranking of financial institutions for transactions using payment cards in 2016

Baku. 13 January. REPORT/ Throught the financial institutions in Azerbaijan, customers have carried out in the whole 58,244 non-cash payment of foreign exchange operations, which turnover amounted to 6 054 829.39 AZN in 2016. Report was informed in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
During the year, transactions with use of payment cards have covered 43 financial institutions. Report prepared a ranking of the authorized organizations for average volume of operations:
|Transactions with use of payment cards by financial institutions in year 2016
|Financial institution
|Average amount of
transaction
(AZN)
|Total volume of
transactions
(AZN)
|Number of transactions
|1
|PASHA Bank
|2 380
|2 825 409,78
|1 187
|2
|Ganjabank*
|1 540
|1 539,69
|1
|3
|Demirbank
|1 162
|1 235 564,00
|1 063
|4
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|1 149
|2 348 083,45
|2 043
|5
|Accessbank
|1 111
|1 449 093,92
|1 304
|6
|Atrabank*
|1 051
|2 101,76
|2
|7
|Texnika Bank*
|979
|1 957,15
|2
|8
|Unibank
|937
|4 591 423,65
|4 902
|9
|Bank of Baku
|878
|1 780 057,41
|2 027
|10
|AFB Bank
|783
|1 760 040,50
|2 248
|11
|Bank Respublika
|782
|3 405 301,15
|4 357
|12
|Kapital Bank
|294
|4 056 994,57
|13 802
|13
|Silkway Bank
|254
|1 369 457,13
|5 387
|14
|International Bank of Azerbaijan
|211
|2 103 878,50
|9 955
|15
|Bank BTB
|149
|16 345,32
|110
|16
|Nakhchivanbank
|135
|5 810,78
|43
|17
|Turanbank
|125
|29 263,34
|234
|18
|ASB Bank
|115
|61 297,14
|533
|19
|Amrahbank
|114
|8 573,83
|75
|20
|Xalg Bank
|110
|62 942,89
|570
|21
|Nikoil Bank
|105
|23 478,18
|224
|22
|Bank Eurasia
|98
|5 699,42
|58
|23
|Atabank
|89
|38 020,14
|427
|24
|AGBank
|84
|46 516,20
|553
|25
|Bank Standard*
|77
|57 008,00
|745
|26
|Azer-Turk Bank
|76
|24 747,54
|327
|27
|Muganbank
|75
|42 197,91
|563
|28
|Expressbank
|70
|51 995,43
|747
|29
|VTB Azerbaijan
|68
|22 528,13
|330
|30
|Rabitabank
|63
|95 780,15
|1 522
|31
|Azerpost
|56
|6 261,74
|111
|32
|Zaminbank*
|56
|4 278,06
|77
|33
|Caspian Development Bank
|49
|10 879,30
|222
|34
|Parabank*
|47
|2 479,47
|53
|35
|NBC Bank
|35
|1 553,99
|45
|36
|Caucasus Development Bank*
|15
|29,77
|2
|37
|Dekabank*
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Bank Melli İran-Baku
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Gunaybank
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Kredobank*
|0
|0
|0
|41
|United Kredit Bank*
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Nakhchivanpost
|0
|0
|0
* These commercial banks have already eliminated.
Tural İbadlıNews Author
