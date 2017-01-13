Ranking of financial institutions for transactions using payment cards in 2016

Baku. 13 January. REPORT/ Throught the financial institutions in Azerbaijan, customers have carried out in the whole 58,244 non-cash payment of foreign exchange operations, which turnover amounted to 6 054 829.39 AZN in 2016. Report was informed in the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

During the year, transactions with use of payment cards have covered 43 financial institutions. Report prepared a ranking of the authorized organizations for average volume of operations:

Transactions with use of payment cards by financial institutions in year 2016 Financial institution Average amount of

transaction

(AZN) Total volume of

transactions

(AZN) Number of transactions 1 PASHA Bank 2 380 2 825 409,78 1 187 2 Ganjabank* 1 540 1 539,69 1 3 Demirbank 1 162 1 235 564,00 1 063 4 YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan 1 149 2 348 083,45 2 043 5 Accessbank 1 111 1 449 093,92 1 304 6 Atrabank* 1 051 2 101,76 2 7 Texnika Bank* 979 1 957,15 2 8 Unibank 937 4 591 423,65 4 902 9 Bank of Baku 878 1 780 057,41 2 027 10 AFB Bank 783 1 760 040,50 2 248 11 Bank Respublika 782 3 405 301,15 4 357 12 Kapital Bank 294 4 056 994,57 13 802 13 Silkway Bank 254 1 369 457,13 5 387 14 International Bank of Azerbaijan 211 2 103 878,50 9 955 15 Bank BTB 149 16 345,32 110 16 Nakhchivanbank 135 5 810,78 43 17 Turanbank 125 29 263,34 234 18 ASB Bank 115 61 297,14 533 19 Amrahbank 114 8 573,83 75 20 Xalg Bank 110 62 942,89 570 21 Nikoil Bank 105 23 478,18 224 22 Bank Eurasia 98 5 699,42 58 23 Atabank 89 38 020,14 427 24 AGBank 84 46 516,20 553 25 Bank Standard* 77 57 008,00 745 26 Azer-Turk Bank 76 24 747,54 327 27 Muganbank 75 42 197,91 563 28 Expressbank 70 51 995,43 747 29 VTB Azerbaijan 68 22 528,13 330 30 Rabitabank 63 95 780,15 1 522 31 Azerpost 56 6 261,74 111 32 Zaminbank* 56 4 278,06 77 33 Caspian Development Bank 49 10 879,30 222 34 Parabank* 47 2 479,47 53 35 NBC Bank 35 1 553,99 45 36 Caucasus Development Bank* 15 29,77 2 37 Dekabank* 0 0 0 38 Bank Melli İran-Baku 0 0 0 39 Gunaybank 0 0 0 40 Kredobank* 0 0 0 41 United Kredit Bank* 0 0 0 42 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 0 0 0 43 Nakhchivanpost 0 0 0

* These commercial banks have already eliminated.