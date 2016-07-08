Ranking of banks on share of loans in deposits (TOP-10)

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of loans in deposits to April 1, 2016.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Loans / Deposits
|1
|Pakistan National Bank-Baku
|4,7466
|2
|Gunaybank
|4,4726
|3
|Zaminbank
|3,7403
|4
|Caspian Development Bank
|3,3197
|5
|Bank Avrasiya
|3,1697
|6
|Silkway Bank
|2,4222
|7
|Kredobank
|1,9032
|8
|AG Bank
|1,6635
|9
|Parabank
|1,6270
|10
|Azer-Turk Bank
|1,1600
Economic DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook