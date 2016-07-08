 Top
    Ranking of banks on share of loans in deposits (TOP-10)

    Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on share of loans in deposits to April 1, 2016.

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksLoans / Deposits  
    1Pakistan National Bank-Baku 4,7466
    2Gunaybank4,4726
    3Zaminbank3,7403
    4Caspian Development Bank3,3197
    5Bank Avrasiya3,1697
    6Silkway Bank2,4222
    7Kredobank1,9032
    8AG Bank1,6635
    9Parabank1,6270
    10Azer-Turk Bank1,1600
