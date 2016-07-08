Ranking of banks on dynamics of expenses (TOP-10)

 Top
    Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of expenses in the first quarter of 2016 (Q1).

    The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks: 

    No.BanksAnnual dynamics, %
    1Caspian Development Bank 502,43
    2Gunaybank72,60
    3Azer-Turk Bank43,13
    4Pasha Bank39,87
    5Kredobank23,66
    6SilkwayBank7,44
    7YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan4,97
    8AFB Bank1,66
    9Zaminbank-7,21
    10Rabitabank-17,82
