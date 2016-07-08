Ranking of banks on dynamics of expenses (TOP-10)

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of expenses in the first quarter of 2016 (Q1).
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics, %
|1
|Caspian Development Bank
|502,43
|2
|Gunaybank
|72,60
|3
|Azer-Turk Bank
|43,13
|4
|Pasha Bank
|39,87
|5
|Kredobank
|23,66
|6
|SilkwayBank
|7,44
|7
|YapiKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|4,97
|8
|AFB Bank
|1,66
|9
|Zaminbank
|-7,21
|10
|Rabitabank
|-17,82
