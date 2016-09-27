Ranking of banks on annual dynamics of interest expenses (TOP-5)

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of interest expenses in the first half of 2016.

The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Annual dynamics, % 1 Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan 3457,37 2 PASHA Bank 104,24 3 AFB Bank 70,68 4 Gunaybank 58,64 5 Turanbank 45,78

