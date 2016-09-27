Ranking of banks on annual dynamics of interest expenses (TOP-5)

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of interest expenses in the first half of 2016.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics, %
|1
|Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan
|3457,37
|2
|PASHA Bank
|104,24
|3
|AFB Bank
|70,68
|4
|Gunaybank
|58,64
|5
|Turanbank
|45,78
*To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's economic newsletter.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook