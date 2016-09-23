Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of income (TOP-5)

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of income in the first half of 2016.

The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:

No. Banks Annual dynamics,% 1 Gunaybank 189,62 2 AFB Bank 170,14 3 Azer- Turk Bank 116,60 4 PASHA Bank 107,89 5 Expressbank 76,80

