Ranking of Azerbaijani banks on annual dynamics of income (TOP-5)

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on annual dynamics of income in the first half of 2016.
The table below shows TOP-5 ranking of the banks:
|No.
|Banks
|Annual dynamics,%
|1
|Gunaybank
|189,62
|2
|AFB Bank
|170,14
|3
|Azer- Turk Bank
|116,60
|4
|PASHA Bank
|107,89
|5
|Expressbank
|76,80
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
