Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on centralized liabilities (TOP-10)

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on liabilities to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) as of October 1, 2017.

The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:



No.

Banks Liabilities to Central Bank

(thsd AZN) 1 Nikoil Bank 40 300 2 AG Bank 40 000 3 Rabitabank 32 000 4 Xalg Bank 31 492 5 Bank BTB 31 360 6 VTB Azerbaijan 30 000 7 Atabank 20 000 7 Bank of Baku 20 000 8 Silkway Bank 17 500 9 Demirbank 17 000 10 Gunaybank 14 100

