Ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on centralized liabilities (TOP-10)

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Analytical Group of Report News Agency has prepared ranking of banks based in Azerbaijan on liabilities to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) as of October 1, 2017.
The table below shows TOP-10 ranking of the banks:
|
No.
|
Banks
|
Liabilities to Central Bank
(thsd AZN)
|1
|Nikoil Bank
|40 300
|2
|AG Bank
|40 000
|3
|Rabitabank
|32 000
|4
|Xalg Bank
|31 492
|5
|Bank BTB
|31 360
|6
|VTB Azerbaijan
|30 000
|7
|Atabank
|20 000
|7
|Bank of Baku
|20 000
|8
|Silkway Bank
|17 500
|9
|Demirbank
|17 000
|10
|Gunaybank
|14 100
* For a complete list please subscribe to the Economic Bulletin of Report News Agency.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook